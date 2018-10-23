× 20-Year-Old Downey Man Found Dead Along Beach in Isla Vista

Officials on Tuesday identified a body discovered on a beach in Isla Vista as that of a 20-year-old Downey man.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby saw the remains near the surf line east of the Camino Del Sur beach access on Saturday at around 9:30 a.m.

Three days after the discovery, the agency said the body belonged to Alessandro Esquivel.

The cause of death was pending lab and toxicology test results, authorities said.

Anyone with information can contact the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office at 805-681-4179.