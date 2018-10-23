Celebrating El Cholo’s 95th Anniversary With 95-Cent #1 Combo
-
El Cholo Celebrates 95th Birthday With 95-Cent Combo All Day Tuesday
-
Fatal Crash Closes Lanes on 60 Freeway in South El Monte: CHP
-
Randy’s Donuts Gives Out Free Doughnuts on Opening Day For New Store in El Segundo
-
Mexican Food Chain Closes Location in San Diego County for ‘Lack of Employees’
-
Puerto Rico Officials Say Post-Hurricane Maria Power Restoration Is Complete, But Residents Claim That’s Untrue
-
-
1 Person Shot in Parking Lot of El Sereno Hamburger Restaurant: Police
-
Jonathan Gold Plaque, Light Posts Unveiled at Grand Central Market in Honor of Late Food Critic
-
McDonald’s Giving Away Free Big Macs to Celebrate Burger’s 50th Anniversary; Here’s How to Get One
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, October 20th, 2018
-
12th Annual ‘White Light White Night,’ Which Benefits Children Whose Families Are Impacted by Cancer, Held in El Segundo
-
-
Massive Plume of Smoke From Flare-Off at Chevron Oil Refinery in El Segundo Visible Around L.A.
-
KTLA Introduces New Food Show: ‘California Cooking With Jessica Holmes’
-
Renovations Underway at L.A. Coliseum