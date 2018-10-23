Church of the Epiphany Preservation Voting Campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Lincoln Heights at the historic Church of the Epiphany, one of L.A.’s historic treasures. Dating from 1888, it's the oldest operating Episcopal church in the city, which played a pivotal role in the Chicano movement, and remains a center for social justice activism and community service. It’s also in dire need of repair and renovation; the roof leaks, the electricity needs updating, and the basement, where much of the Chicano movement was planned, is crumbling.

The church is one of only 20 historic sites nationwide, and the only one in Southern California, chosen for this year’s Partners in Preservation competition, which will award preservation grants to the sites that receive the most online votes. They’re halfway through the competition and the church is hovering around 8th place. It must be in the top ten to receive any funding.

To help the historic Church of the Epiphany win much-needed preservation funding, just vote every day now through October 26th, 2018. Vote and get reminders here or text EPIPHANY to 474747.

