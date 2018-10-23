Construction Worker Rescued After Being Suspended From 9-Story Building in Santa Ana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A construction worker who was suspended on a rope from the seventh floor of a 9-story building in Santa Ana was rescued by firefighters Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported about just before 8 a.m. at the city’s Federal Building.

Two construction workers were adding cement to the building when there was a malfunction and the scaffolding of one of the workers fell to the ground, officials said.

The victim was left hanging for over an hour while the Orange County Fire Authority responded and devised a plan to bring him down.

"Because it wasn’t instant life or death for this victim, they were able to form a plan, the safest operation possible,” OCFA Capt. Tony Bommarito told KTLA.

Video posted on Twitter by the agency shows a firefighter lowering himself down to the worker.

The victim was eventually rescued and brought back down the building by the firefighter, video showed.

The man reported he was OK and did not want to be taken to a hospital. He apparently went back to work after the incident.

Santa Ana Boulevard was closed from Flower to Parton streets, and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

The Santa Ana Police Department also responded to the incident.

