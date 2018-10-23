× Death of Couple Found in Newport Beach Home Investigated as Possible Murder-Suicide: Police

Detectives were investigating the deaths of two people found Tuesday at their residence in the Corona del Mar neighborhood of Newport Beach as a possible murder-suicide, police said.

The deceased, a couple, were found after someone requested a welfare check at their home in the 700 block of Malabar Drive at about 7:50 a.m., Newport Beach police said in a news release.

Authorities are not releasing the couple’s names, pending the notification of their next of kin.

Investigators confirmed to the Daily Pilot that the bodies belonged to a man and a woman.

Neighbors told the newspaper that they didn’t know who lived in the home, but one person said it had recently been remodeled.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Detective Prince at 949-644-3790.