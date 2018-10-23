El Cholo Celebrates 95th Birthday With 95-Cent Combo All Day Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

El Cholo turns 95 on Tuesday, and to celebrate, the Mexican restaurant will be offering a delicious deal at its six L.A. and Orange county locations.

From open to close, customers will be able to enjoy a No. 1 combination for just 95 cents, according to El Cholo's website.

The combo -- the restaurant's all-time bestseller -- features a cheese enchilada and a rolled beef taco. It comes with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans.

The dine-in deal is good all day at the following locations: Los Angeles, downtown L.A., Santa Monica, La Habra, Corona del Mar and Anaheim Hills.

No substitutions will be allowed, and the deal is on a first come first serve basis, according to the website.

Full details can be found here.