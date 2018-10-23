Boring Co.’s Plans Offer Sneak Peek as Completion of 1st L.A.-Area Tunnel Nears

Posted 11:54 AM, October 23, 2018, by , Updated at 12:58PM, October 23, 2018

When Elon Musk’s tunneling firm began digging in Hawthorne last year, the construction site next to Space X headquarters was barely noticeable, sandwiched between a home improvement store and a parking garage.

The engineers at work on the Boring Co.’s tunnel, which now runs for a mile beneath city streets, have signaled that they intend to finish as they started: away from the public eye.

But documents submitted to city officials by Musk’s tunneling company offer a sneak peek at the company’s plans.

The most futuristic is a blueprint for a steel elevator shaft inside the garage of a shabby house near the Hawthorne Municipal Airport that would connect with the test tunnel 40 feet below.

