Former Staffer Sues L.A. Councilman Huizar, Alleging Affair, Retaliation and Unethical Activities

A former staffer with Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar is suing the city of Los Angeles, alleging she faced retaliation after voicing concerns that her boss was having an affair with an aide and committing “potential legal and ethical violations.”

Mayra Alvarez, who left the councilman’s office in July, said she was demoted and had her responsibilities scaled back after she complained that staffers had been assigned to work during city time on the upcoming council campaign of Huizar’s wife, Richelle Huizar.

Alvarez said she was also punished for taking maternity and disability leave — and for complaining that Huizar was having an affair with one of his aides, a situation she said had been causing “friction” in his office.

Many of the councilman’s staffers “believed that Huizar’s mistress received more favorable treatment from him with respect to assignments and more leniency with respect to deadlines and attendance,” the lawsuit states.

Huizar just issued statement saying lawsuit against him is "absolute nonsense" and makes "outlandish accusations that are completely false" — David Zahniser 🦅 (@DavidZahniser) October 23, 2018

"It is nothing more than a hit piece orchestrated by political operatives who seek to undermine all the good work I've accomplished on behalf of my constituents," Huizar said https://t.co/HF3DLldeuC — David Zahniser 🦅 (@DavidZahniser) October 23, 2018