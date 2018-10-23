Former UC Riverside Vice Chancellor Sexually Harassed 2 Women, Investigation Finds

A former UC Riverside vice chancellor sexually harassed two women he supervised with unwanted touching, intimate texts and persistent invitations to private dinners and drinks, a University of California investigation has found.

James Sandoval singled out at least four women in low-level positions for preferential treatment, made romantic advances toward them and bullied them if they rejected him, according to an independent investigation commissioned by the UC Office of the President.

Two of the women agreed to become complainants and two others recounted Sandoval’s behavior when interviewed as witnesses. None were identified in the heavily redacted report that the president’s office released this week.

Sandoval, who denied the allegations to investigators, could not be reached for comment. Before retiring in January, he was a vice chancellor for student affairs. During three decades at UC Riverside, he oversaw financial aid, student registration, enrollment, health and wellness, residential life and other services.

