Former USC Gynecologist Accused of Sexually Assaulting Students Faces Loss of Medical License

Dr. George Tyndall, the longtime campus gynecologist at USC, faces the loss of his medical license after state regulators formally accused him of negligence and sexual misconduct with several patients.

The charges brought by the Medical Board of California come as Tyndall and USC face hundreds of civil claims from women who allege sexual abuse and harassment. On Friday, USC announced that it had agreed to pay $215 million to settle a federal class-action lawsuit brought by several former patients. The university’s total legal costs for the scandal are expected to be significantly higher.

The medical board’s accusation outlines a series of appointments with five patients in which Tyndall allegedly made lewd remarks, performed “non-clinical” breast and pelvic exams, and in one case, mocked the injuries of a patient after she told him she had recently been sexually assaulted.

According to the 13-page accusation, Tyndall locked the door when meeting with a graduate medical student in 2012, watched her disrobe and repeatedly inserted his fingers in her while complimenting her body, asking if she worked as a model and wondering about her mother’s beauty.

