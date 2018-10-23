× Homicide Investigation Underway After Man Is Found With Multiple Gunshot Wounds in Colton Alley

Colton police are investigating a homicide after a man was found in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident occurred about 7:30 a.m. when officers responded to the 800 block of East H Street.

The victim was shot multiple times and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

The body was discovered across the street from a motel, and it remained at the scene Tuesday afternoon. Several evidence markers surrounded the body, and the victim was wearing a red jersey, video from the scene showed.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with information can call the Colton Police Department at 909-370-5000.