L.A. City Council Backs Prop. 10, Which Would Allow Expansion of Rental Control Across California

The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday endorsed Proposition 10, a statewide initiative that would allow for the expansion of rent control across California.

The council voted 13 to 1 to endorse the measure, with Councilman Mitchell Englander, who represents parts of San Fernando Valley, the lone no vote.

Proposition 10 would repeal a state law that prohibits cities and counties from implementing most new forms of rent-control policies. Los Angeles ties rent hikes to inflation for those living in apartments built on or before Oct. 1, 1978, and the state law blocks the city from changing that date to a more recent date of construction.

If Proposition 10 passes, it’s likely that the city will consider strengthening its rent-stabilization policies beyond what it is allowed to do now. Mayor Eric Garcetti has endorsed doing so.

