L.A. Dodgers Are the Underdogs as Team Heads Into Game 1 of the World Series Against Boston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When the Dodgers take the field Tuesday night at Fenway Park for Game 1 of the World Series, they’ll assume an unfamiliar role.

Fresh off discarding a plucky underdog from MLB’s smallest market to seize their second consecutive National League pennant, the Dodgers will, for once, not open as favorites with the more expensive roster against the 108-win Boston Red Sox, whose payroll was tops in the majors while the Dodgers’ ranked third.

The Dodgers, Las Vegas has decided, are the underdogs a year after falling a game short of winning the Series. The oddity was not lost in Saturday night’s celebration at Milwaukee.

“I think it’s a little unfair to make us play these high-payroll teams,” Stan Kasten, the Dodgers president, said jokingly. “But we’re going to give it our best shot.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.