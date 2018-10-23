Man Shot to Death During Possible Carjacking in Woodland Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man died in a shooting in Woodland Hills late Tuesday that authorities said may have resulted from a carjacking.

The fatal attack took place about 8 p.m. at Leonora Drive and Royer Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said.

Officers found a man of about 30 years old suffering from gunshot wounds, he said. A handgun was believed to have been used in the killing.

Investigators were looking into the possibility the shooting stemmed from a carjacking.

A car connected to the earlier incident was later found near the corner of Stonegate and Overland drives in West Hills, Im said, but officials were not sure who the vehicle belonged to.

Aerial footage of the scene showed what appeared to be a black Dodge Challenger was involved.

Police described the suspect as a Middle Eastern man. He was not with the vehicle.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra and Matt Phillips contributed to this report.