Man Suspected of DUI Arrested Following Fiery Crash in Garden Grove

A man suspected of DUI was arrested following a fiery crash in Garden Grove early Tuesday morning.

Authorities responded to the collision near the intersection of Euclid Street and Main Street about 1:11 a.m., Garden Grove Police Department Sgt. J. Delgado said.

The driver was apparently traveling southbound on Euclid Street when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a light pole, a street light and a bus stop bench.

The vehicle was fully engulfed when police and firefighters arrived, Delgado said.

Three people who were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, including the driver, managed to escape and were found nearby.

One passenger was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries, Delgado said.

The 24-year-old driver “made statements at the scene regarding his impairment while operating his vehicle” and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, Delgado said.

Police have not released the driver’s identity.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call the Police Department at 714-741-5823.