Mega Millions: Winning Ticket for $1.6 Billion Jackpot Sold in South Carolina, But Not All Results Are In

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No new billionaires were minted in California during Tuesday night's record $1.6-billion Mega Millions drawing, but a ticket winning the jackpot was sold in South Carolina, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers drawn in Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot are: 28, 70, 5, 62 and 65 with Mega Ball 5.

South Carolina's lottery website showed a ticket was sold matching all five numbers, plus the Mega Ball. But there could still be other winners, as not all states have compiled results.

No tickets matching all of the numbers were sold in California, according to the California Lottery.

But eight tickets purchased in the state matched five of the six numbers, lottery officials said. They were sold in Arcadia, Chatsworth, Norwalk, Rancho Cucamonga, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Stockton and San Francisco.

Officials had yet to determined how much prize money those tickets won.

No winners: “No #MegaMillions jackpot winners in California. We’re still waiting on results from other states. If no one wins tonight, Friday’s jackpot is an estimated $2 BILLION!” #CALottery — California Lottery (@calottery) October 24, 2018

No #MegaMillions jackpot winners in California, but 8 tickets sold in San Luis Obispo, Stockton, Rancho Cucamonga, San Diego, Chatsworth, Arcadia, Norwalk and San Francisco matched 5 of 6 numbers to win a still undetermined amount of prize money. — California Lottery (@calottery) October 24, 2018

The $1.6-billion jackpot is almost $1 billion higher than the largest jackpot ever won the game: a $656 million prize won back in 2012.

It also surpassed the nearly $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot that previously held the record. That prize -- won back on Jan. 13, 2016 -- was split between three winners, including one in Chino Hills.

The already $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot skyrocketed again when no ticket matched all six numbers in the last draw on Friday night. Fifteen tickets, however, did have five numbers to earn a prize of at least $1 million, including one sold in California.

“Mega Millions has already entered historic territory, but it’s truly astounding to think that now the jackpot has reached an all-time world record,” said Gordon Medenica, the lead director of the Mega Millions Group, said in a news release. “It’s hard to overstate how exciting this is – but now it’s really getting fun.”

Tuesday's jackpot is so large, a single winner would have the option to take a whopping $904 million cash payout.

Still, the odds of winning said prize are incredibly small: 1 in 302,575,350, according to the Mega Millions website.

That did not appear to deter players who waited outside Blue Bird Liquor store in Hawthorne on Tuesday morning, where the long line stretched for about a block.

One woman near the front said she had been waiting for roughly 1 1/2 hours to buy a ticket.

Another woman explained why she chose that particular store despite it having such a lone line.

"Probably because they are lucky," she said. "If you sell this many tickets, you have to be lucky."

Lottery players will also have another shot at massive jackpot on Wednesday night, when the next Powerball drawing is held. That prize was up to $620 million as of Tuesday night, with an estimated cash value of $354.3 million, according to the game's website.

Mega Millions tickets can be purchased in 44 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands for $2. In California, they can be bought at any one of 23,000 participating retailers.

KTLA's Erika Martin and Brian Day contributed to this report.