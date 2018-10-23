A newly designed concept for the Highway 101 wildlife overpass was unveiled Tuesday as officials celebrated mountain lion P-22 Day and Urban Wildlife Week. Mark Mester reports from Agoura Hills for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 on Oct. 23, 2018.
New Image of 101 Freeway Wildlife Crossing Unveiled in Agoura Hills
