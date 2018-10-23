× Photos of Suspects, Car Released in Shooting of 10-Year-Old Boy in Pomona

Investigators released security camera images Tuesday depicting the suspects and car involved in a shooting that left a 10-year-old boy wounded in Pomona over the weekend.

The young victim suffered severe injuries when he was shot in the chest about 2:45 p.m. Sunday in front of a home in the 1100 block of Cornelia Street, Pomona Police Department officials said. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

He was with a group of people when the attackers arrived in a white, 2007- to 2015-model, four-door Scion xB with chrome rims, police said.

The shooter was described as a black man, of light complexion, wearing a green or gray hooded sweatshirt, police said in a bulletin. The driver was described as a black man who wore a blue shirt and red sweat pants.

Neighbors told KTLA they heard more than 20 gunshots.

As officers were responding to reports of the shooting, they learned that the boy had been taken to a hospital by private vehicle, police said in a written statement.

The boy was not believed to be the intended target of the shooting, police said. The motive remained under investigation, but investigators said the shooting could have been gang related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pomona police at 909-620-2085. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.