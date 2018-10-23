Reducing Food Waste From Farm to Fork With Freshpaper Inventor Kavita Shukla

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kavita Shukla joined us live to talk about her invention FRESHPAPER that reduces food waste globally starting in the kitchen. Freshpaper is a simple, sustainable innovation that is taking on this massive global challenge by reducing food waste from farm to fork. FRESHPAPER began as Shukla’s middle-school science fair project, inspired by her grandmother’s spice tea home remedy. After years of not being able to raise the funds to scale her idea, Shukla finally invested $300 to make handmade sheets of FRESHPAPER to sell at her local farmer’s market. The tremendous grassroots response to her product inspired her to think bigger, and to begin a journey to address the global challenge of food waste with her simple innovation. Kavita was named to Fast Company’s “Seven Entrepreneurs Changing the World” list, TIME Magazine’s “Five Most Innovative Women in Food,” the Forbes “30 under 30” list and she was recently honored by Variety at their Power of Women event.

