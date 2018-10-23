× Stephen King Lets Film Students Option One of His Short Stories for $1

Hollywood producers have been known to shell out big bucks for the right to adapt Stephen King’s books and stories into movies. But a group of Welsh teenagers managed to snap up the rights to King’s story “Stationary Bike” for the sum of $1.

Students at Blaenau Gwent Film Academy in Tredegar, Wales, were granted permission to produce a film based on the story by King, Mashable reports.

King has encouraged film students to adapt his stories with a section on his official website called “Dollar Babies.” The page lists 30 of King’s stories that are available for adaptation.

King started the program more than 40 years ago, he told the BBC. “Around 1977 or so, when I started having some popular success, I saw a way to give back a little of the joy the movies had given me,” the master of horror said.

