Students Say Planned Trip to Denny’s in Downey Ended in Disaster, And Now Restaurant Is Demanding More Money

Students and teachers from a South Los Angeles high school who planned a senior breakfast at a Denny's in Downey said the restaurant was woefully unprepared for their group of 80 despite a signed contract and took five hours to serve food, by which time some students have to leave. And they allege the restaurant is now trying to get another $161 out of them, although they paid the bill in full and left a $200 tip.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Oct. 23, 2018.