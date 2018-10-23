× Trump Claims California Is Mismanaging Water Resources, Dismissing the Drought

President Trump claimed Tuesday that California mismanages its water resources, dismissing the possibility of drought and accusing the state of sending water out to sea that could be used to help farmers in the Central Valley.

Trump also threatened to withhold federal disaster dollars from California, which he incorrectly claimed is impeding firefighters’ access to water during wildfires.

“We’re tired of giving California hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars all the time for their forest fires when you wouldn’t have them if they managed their forests properly,” Trump said. “They don’t. They have lousy management.

“California, get on the ball. Because we’re not gonna hand you any more money,” he continued. “It’s ridiculous.”

