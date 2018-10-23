× Woman Carjacked, Stabbed, Robbed While Driving Through Costa Mesa

Police in Costa Mesa are looking for two men who carjacked, stabbed and robbed a 57-year-old woman as she drove through town early Tuesday, officials said.

The series of crimes unfolded about 4 a.m. as the woman was heading down College Avenue, between Baker Street and Gisler Avenue, Costa Mesa Police Department spokeswoman Roxi Fyad said in a written statement.

Two men wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and jeans confronted her in the street, she said. She stopped her SUV.

“Both suspects forcibly entered the SUV,” Fyad said. “They forced the victim to drive to a nearby location in the vicinity of Gisler Park. Once they stopped, the suspects then stabbed the victim and stole her personal belongings before fleeing the scene on foot.”

The wounded woman was able to drive herself to a hospital to seek help, police said. She was listed in stable condition.

A detailed description of the suspects was not available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Costa Mesa police Detective Monte Peters at 714-754-5198. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.