Video Released and $10K Reward Offered After Rifles, Ammunition Stolen in Riverside Gun Store Break-In

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $10,000 reward after three men broke into a gun store in Riverside and stole two rifles and some ammunition last month, police said Wednesday.

The burglary at Bullseye Sports, located in the Magnolia Center neighborhood, happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Sept. 26, according to police. It was captured on surveillance footage released by police on Wednesday.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to arrests of those who stole the guns. That includes $5,000 from ATF officials and another $5,000 from the National Sports Shooting Foundation, a trade group.

Such rewards are part of a larger national effort that tackles firearm thefts from federally licensed retailers, police said.

On the morning of the break-in, authorities believe three suspects parked just outside the front of the store before one of them used a crowbar to pry open the front door.

Surveillance video released by police shows the man pulling at the bar before he break the door open and runs inside with two other men dressed in all black, with their heads covered.

Once inside the store, the burglars stole two M1 Carbine rifles along with ammunition and some loose change from the cash register, according to police. The amount of cash taken was not disclosed by police.

In the video, they are seen running in before one of them starts to smash open a glass case with some sort of large object and removing what appears to be two large firearms.

The men run in other areas of the store and rummage through items before leaving, with two of the men running ahead.

The burglars fled the scene in two vehicles they had arrived in — a silver, 4-door Mercedes sedan and a black, 4-door Mercedes SUV, according to police.

The first of the three suspects is described by police as a black man who is around 25- to 35-years-old, stands about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants with a black beanie and black shoes with white soles, according to police. He had a moustache and possibly a goatee.

The second suspect is described by police as a black man in his 30s who has facial hair and stands about 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds.

Police said he had a shiny earring in his left ear, shoulder length dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a black Dickies jacket with white writing on the left breast, black pants, black shoes and a black skull cap.

The last suspect was a black man described by police as "light-skinned" who stands about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs roughly 200 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing black glasses and a gray shirt with a blue long-sleeved shirt underneath, black pants, black shoes and a black beanie cap.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Ron Knoffloch at 951-826-8718 or rknoffloch@riversideca.gov. Anonymous tips can be emailed to rpdtips@riversideca.gov or sent to the Riverside Police Department’s app's "Submit a Tip" feature by referencing incident number P18181688.