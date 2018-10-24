5 Mega Millions Tickets in SoCal Are Worth $562,000; Here’s Where They Were Sold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No tickets sold in California matched all six numbers in Tuesday's night record Mega Millions draw, but eight came close - including five in Southern California.

Those eight tickets had all but one number correct, and are worth roughly $562,472, according to the California Lottery website.

The tickets were sold in the following locations:

Arcadia:

Chevron

11 E. Live Oak Ave.

Chatsworth:

7-Eleven

20871 Lassen St.

Norwalk:

Circle K

13041 Rosecrans Ave. #201

Rancho Cucamonga

Castle Liquor

8655 19th St.

San Diego:

Chevron

6301 Del Cerro Blvd.

San Francisco:

Safeway

730 Taraval St.

San Luis Obispo:

SLO Quick Stop

2600 Broad St.

Stockton:

Country Market Place

1789 W. Charter Way

Seventy other tickets matched four numbers plus the Mega Ball and are worth nearly $9,000, according to the state lottery.

One ticket in South Carolina matched all six numbers to win the nearly $1.5 billion, the largest in Mega Millions history and the second biggest behind a nearly $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot split by three winners in 2016.

Had there been no winner, the jackpot would have jumped to an estimated $2 billion, according to a California Lottery tweet.

Tuesday's winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

Those looking to test their luck still have another chance Wednesday to win a major lottery prize, as the Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated $620 million before the 8 p.m. drawing.