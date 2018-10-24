5 Mega Millions Tickets in SoCal Are Worth $562,000; Here’s Where They Were Sold

No tickets sold in California matched all six numbers in Tuesday's night record Mega Millions draw, but eight came close - including five in Southern California.
Those eight tickets had all but one number correct, and are worth roughly $562,472, according to the California Lottery website.
The tickets were sold in the following locations:
Arcadia:
Chevron
11 E. Live Oak Ave.
Chatsworth:
7-Eleven
20871 Lassen St.
Norwalk:
Circle K
13041 Rosecrans Ave. #201
Rancho Cucamonga
Castle Liquor
8655 19th St.
San Diego:
Chevron
6301 Del Cerro Blvd.
San Francisco:
Safeway
730 Taraval St.
San Luis Obispo:
SLO Quick Stop
2600 Broad St.
Stockton:
Country Market Place
1789 W. Charter Way
Seventy other tickets matched four numbers plus the Mega Ball and are worth nearly $9,000, according to the state lottery.
One ticket in South Carolina matched all six numbers to win the nearly $1.5 billion, the largest in Mega Millions history and the second biggest behind a nearly $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot split by three winners in 2016.
Had there been no winner, the jackpot would have jumped to an estimated $2 billion, according to a California Lottery tweet.
Tuesday's winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.
Those looking to test their luck still have another chance Wednesday to win a major lottery prize, as the Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated $620 million before the 8 p.m. drawing.