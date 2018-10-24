Aretha Franklin Auction Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Culver City with a Julien's Auctions, the world-record breaking auction house, with a preview of “THE QUEEN OF SOUL AUCTION, PROPERTY FROM THE CAREER OF ARETHA FRANKLIN.

The auction is November 10th live at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York and online at Julien's Auctions. There are more than 30 stage worn dresses and accessories worn by the eighteen time Grammy award winning singer/songwriter and one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, who sold more than 75 million records worldwide.

The Aretha Franklin auction items are part of Julien's Auctions two-day music extravaganza ICONS & IDOLS: ROCK-N-ROLL taking place Friday, November 9 and Saturday, November 10.

Julien’s Auctions Public Exhibition & Live Auction

Hard Rock Cafe New York

1501 Broadway

New York, New York 10036

