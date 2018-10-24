Authorities Investigate Fatal Shooting of 34-Year-Old Man in Long Beach

Authorities are investigating after a 34-year-old man was shot to death in Long Beach but no information has been released about a possible suspect, police said Thursday.

About 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a call about a man down in the alley behind homes located along the 1300 Block of East Wesley Drive, officials said.

The man was found with multiple gunshots wounds, although police did not say where he was struck. Once paramedics arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police have described the victim as a 34-year-old Long Beach resident but have not released his identity.

No information about a suspect or possible motive have been released and police said it’s still unclear whether the shooting could be gang-related.

Anyone with information can reach Detectives Shea Robertson and Oscar Valenzuela at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.