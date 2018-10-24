Dress Up Like Your Favorite Characters for Halloween With the Disney Store

Family Lifestyle Expert and Author of “The Fab Mom’s Guide” Jill Simonian joined us live with some of the most popular costumes from the Disney Store. The costumes featured in the segment are available at Disney Store locations all over Southern California or online. For more information on Jill Simonian, you can visit her website or follow her on social media.
