Frank Buckley Interviews: Ali Noorani, Immigrant Advocate/Author

Ali Noorani is the executive director of the non-partisan National Immigration Forum which describes itself as bringing together “moderate and conservative faith, law enforcement and business leaders…in support of practical and common sense immigration, citizenship and integration policies.” Ali is also the author of the book “There Goes the Neighborhood: How Communities Overcome Prejudice and Meet the Challenge of American immigration.”

During this podcast, Ali discusses his search for nuance in the immigration debate with more than 50 interviews conducted for his book with leaders in faith communities, law enforcement, business, and immigration among others. He also talks about what he calls the “exhausted majority” in the immigration debate, his views on what can be done to achieve comprehensive immigration reform, and how one town in Iowa decided to make it a community effort to welcome immigrants and how that turned out for the town.

