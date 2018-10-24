× Hazmat Team Dispatched After L.A. Times Offices in El Segundo Report Suspicious Package to Police

Authorities responded to the Los Angeles Times in El Segundo on Wednesday after a package containing suspicious envelopes was delivered to the building.

Times security called police about 11:15 a.m. after they discovered a suspicious box that had been mailed to the building. The box was addressed to “knots berry farm sweets” and the return address was the L.A. Times. But the package was not sent from The Times; an unknown person sent it using the newspaper’s return address, according to police and fire officials.

Building security opened the box and found four white envelopes inside. Police said there was no threat of a bomb, and the building was not evacuated.

The El Segundo Fire Department’s hazmat team, which will examine the envelopes, was en route to the building, Capt. Don Dennis said.

