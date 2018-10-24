× Lakers Coach Luke Walton Fined $15,000 by NBA for Criticizing Officials After Spurs Game

The NBA fined Lakers coach Luke Walton $15,000 for criticizing officials after Monday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Walton expected the fine. After the Lakers’ 143-142 overtime loss, he opened his news conference by airing his frustrations.

“I was going to save my money, but I just can’t anymore. … It’s 70-something points in the paint to 50-something, again they outshoot us from the free-throw line — 38 free throws,” Walton said.

“Watch the play, watch the play where I got a technical foul on. Watch what happened to LeBron James’ arm. It’s the same thing that James Harden and Chris Paul shot 30 free throws on us the night before. Then LeBron pulls up on a screen, somebody trying to fight over. Same, same thing they shot free throws on. Same thing! We are scoring 70 points a night. In the paint. … Watch how Josh Hart plays this game. He played 40 minutes tonight. All he does is attack the rim. Zero free throws tonight. Zero.”

