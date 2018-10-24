× LAPD Monitoring String of Suspicious Packages Sent to New York, Washington

Los Angeles counter-terrorism officials are monitoring the string of suspicious packages reportedly sent to President Obama, Hillary Clinton and others, but said they are aware of no incidents in the city.

LAPD Deputy Chief Horace Frank said the department was reaching out to some organizations and individuals to make sure they were on alert and offering assistance.

Suspicious packages containing potential explosives and addressed to Clinton and Obama were intercepted by the Secret Service, and CNN reported an apparent third sent to its Manhattan building, prompting evacuation.

Law enforcement sources in Los Angeles said they had gotten no reports of any devices found in L.A. and no clear links to the region.

