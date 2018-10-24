Man Driving Stolen Car Detained After Pursuit Ends at Sherman Oaks Galleria, Forcing Mall Lockdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was taken into custody after the driver of a stolen vehicle led authorities on a chase then abandoned the car in the parking garage of a Sherman Oaks mall, officials said.

The incident began around 9 p.m. when officers in the North Hollywood area spotted a stolen car, said Los Angeles Police Officer Mike Lopez.

The driver failed to pull over when the officers initiated a traffic stop, and a pursuit ensued.

Video of the chase shows a Mustang speeding away from police cruisers. Later on, officers can be seen with guns drawn.

The suspect vehicle eventually drove into the parking structure at the Sherman Oaks Galleria, on the 15300 block of Ventura Boulevard, where the suspect took off on foot, Lopez said.

Management placed the mall on lockdown and surrounding roads closed to through traffic for more than an hour while authorities searched for the suspect.

Bystanders told police that the driver had been attempting to carjack other vehicles with people inside, but had been unsuccessful.

According to Sgt. Michael Lopez, officials were able to track his movements on the mall's security cameras and by interviewing witnesses.

"We kind of pinpointed him down into the parking structure," the sergeant said. "At that time a K-9 search was conducted and he was located underneath a vehicle."

The man was detain without further incident around 11 p.m. Aerial video showed him being taken in the back of a police car to the LAPD's North Hollywood station, where he was seen being escorted inside in handcuffs.