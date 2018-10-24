× Man Found With Gunshot Wound to Head in South L.A.: Police

A person was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday night, LAPD officials said.

Officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Palmyra and Buckingham roads about 8:35 p.m.

The victim was found not conscious and not breathing and had gunshot wounds, including one to the head, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Byron Roberts told KTLA.

He was eventually declared dead at the scene.

Police described a suspect vehicle only as being a dark sedan.

Officers were canvassing the area for possible witnesses. A crowd began to form in the area and officers put out a help call.

Roberts said that based on information investigators were getting at the scene, the shooting appeared to be gang-related.

Anyone with information related to the shooting can call 323-786-5100.