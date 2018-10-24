Pasadena Man Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Trying to Drag Teenager Into Car: DA

A Pasadena man has been ordered to serve five years in prison a year after he tried dragging a teenager into his car, officials announced Wednesday.

Jose Gabriel Diaz Servellon, 30, pleaded no contest to one count of kidnapping, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said on July 20, 2017, Servellon was driving his pickup truck when he pulled over in front of a 19-year-old woman near Maple Street and Fair Oaks Avenue.

After waiting for her to pass by, he “grabbed the woman and dragged her on the ground toward his truck while threatening her life,” the District Attorney’s Office said.

Another driver witnessed the incident and stopped, prompting Servellon to release the victim and leave the scene, prosecutors added.

Pasadena police investigated the incident.

Authorities provided no further information.