Prisoner From Riverside Found in El Paso After Escaping From Transport Van

Police said a prisoner from Riverside who escaped from a transport van in Las Cruces, New Mexico early Wednesday was located in El Paso, Texas, and taken back into custody.

A Las Cruces police spokesman said 40-year-old Ralph Miera of Riverside took a gun from a transport officer who then was locked in the van’s cage area while a second officer was forced to drive the van. Police said they believe Miera then stole a pickup from a Las Cruces residence to drive about 45 miles south to El Paso.

Before his escape, authorities said he was being transported by a private company from Riverside to Pueblo, Colorado, on a warrant for auto theft, burglary and contempt of court.

New Mexico State Police have been tasked with investigating the circumstances that led to his escape.