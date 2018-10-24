‘Ray Donovan’ Actor Charged With Child Abuse, DUI After Being Found With Son on Lap in Burbank Crash

Actor Marion “Pooch” Hall, a current cast member on the Showtime series “Ray Donovan,” was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence with his 2-year-old son on his lap following a crash in Burbank earlier this month, prosecutors said.

The 44-year-old Sherman Oaks resident was arrested Oct. 3 after swerving his vehicle into cars parked along the 200 block of North Buena Vista Street.

At the time, police said Hall failed field sobriety tests and “displayed obvious signs of alcohol intoxication.”

Witnesses told officers they saw the actor driving a Chrysler 300, weaving in and out of traffic with a child on his lap. One bystander said the unrestrained child’s hands were on the steering wheel.

On Wednesday, Hall was charged with one felony count of child abuse and one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The actor could face up to six years in state prison if he’s convicted as charged, according to the DA’s office.

Prosecutors were requesting his bail be set at $100,000, but inmate records show he was released from custody Oct. 4.

Hall was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Meanwhile, the sixth season of “Ray Donovan” is set to begin airing on Sunday, Oct. 28.

Hall is also known for his role as fictional football player Derwin Davis in the CW comedy series “The Game,” and has appeared in “Suits” and “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and and the Notorious B.I.G.”

Burbank police are continuing to investigate the DUI case.