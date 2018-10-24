× Support for Prop. 10 Craters in New Poll, Which Shows 60% of Voters Against Rent Control Initiative

An initiative to expand rent control across California is losing ground and now faces a large deficit less than two weeks before election day, according to a new poll.

Just 25% of likely voters say they’ll vote yes on Proposition 10, with 60% against the measure and 15% undecided, a poll released Wednesday from the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California said.

“There is really no group in which we’re seeing support for Proposition 10 at this point,” said Mark Baldassare, the institute’s president and pollster.

The poll, conducted from Oct. 12 to Oct. 21, shows weaker results for the initiative than a similar PPIC survey from September. In that poll, Proposition 10 was trailing 36% to 48% with 16% undecided.

