Surveillance Video Released in Search for 3 Men Who Took Rifles, Ammunition in Riverside Gun Store Burglary

Police released surveillance footage Wednesday as they continue to search for three men who burglarized a gun store in Riverside's Magnolia Center neighborhood late last month.

Detectives haven't been able to identify the men clad in dark clothing and caps who made off with firearms and cash since the incident occurred on Sept. 26, and a $10,000 reward has been tied to information leading to their arrest, Riverside police said in a Facebook post.

The burglars parked two Mercedes-Benz vehicles outside Bullseye Sports, on the 6700 block of Brockton Avenue, then broke in by prying the front door open with a crowbar around 6 a.m. that morning, investigators said.

The surveillance video shows them making their way through the store, with one man pulling two guns from a glass case. According to police, they were M1 carbine rifles.

They also made off with ammunition and some loose change from the store's cash register before fleeing in the two vehicles they arrived in.

Those cars were a silver, four-door Mercedes sedan and a black, four-door Mercedes SUV, officials said.

Police describe the first suspect as black man in his late 20s to early 30s with a mustache and possibly a goatee. He measures about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

The second man was described as black and in his 30s, also with facial hair, as well as a shiny earring in his left ear and shoulder length dreadlocks. He is between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds, investigators said.

The third suspect was described as a light-skinned black man measuring about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds. He wore glasses.

Because the rifles were stolen from a federal firearms licensee, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information in the case.

Anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts can contact Riverside Police Detective Ron Knoffloch at 951-826-8718 or rknoffloch@riversideca.gov. Anonymous tips may be submitted via the ATF’s website, or by emailing ATFTips@atf.gov.