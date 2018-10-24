The Annual Scott Medlock-Robby Krieger Golf Classic and All-Star Concert

Posted 4:02 PM, October 24, 2018, by

Internationally renowned sports artist Scott Medlock and the legendary guitarist for The Doors Robby Krieger visit the KTLA News set at 1p with anchors Lu Parker, Glen Walker and Kaj Goldberg to talk about their 11th Annual Golf Classic and All-Star Concert.