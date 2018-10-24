Victim ID’d in Fatal Woodland Hills Shooting; Gunman Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man fatally shot in Woodland Hills was identified by authorities Wednesday as investigators continued to search for his killer.

The deadly encounter took place about 8 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Leonora Drive and Royer Avenue.

Investigators initially said the fatal shooting could have been the result of a carjacking, but now believe the victim and gunman may have known each other, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Greg Kraft said.

The victim, identified by police as 22-year-old Dexterkane Justice James, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators also said the killer had stolen James’ vehicle and ran him over before fleeing the scene.

The vehicle involved in the incident was later found near the corner of Stonegate and Overland drives in West Hills, police said.

The gunman has been described as a 22-year-old Hispanic man who stands about 6 feet tall and weighs roughly 220 pounds.

Police initially described the shooter as a Middle Eastern man, but later updated their information.

34.165357 -118.608975