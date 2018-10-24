× Vintage Airplane Had Engine Trouble Before Crash Landing on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills

The pilot of a small vintage plane with German fighter aircraft markings that crash-landed on the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills on Tuesday decided to set down on the roadway after the plane’s engine began to fail.

Rob Sandberg, 43, of Camarillo, a pilot for Alaska Airlines, had taken off from Van Nuys Airport on a practice flight when the plane’s engine began running rough, said Chris Rushing, president of the Los Angeles-based nonprofit Condor Squadron, which owns the plane, a North American SNJ-5 (T-6).

This type of aircraft was used by the U.S. Army Air Forces, Navy, Royal Air Force and others during World War II, according to historical reports. The plane was deemed airworthy in 1958, Federal Aviation Administration records show.

Sandberg has been a member of the Condor Squadron for more than a decade. The organization was formed in 1965 by a group of former World War II fighter pilots to honor those who have flown for the U.S. military.

