Violent Multi-Vehicle Collision Leaves 4 Dead, 1 Critical in Jurupa Valley

Four people were killed, and a fifth person is in critical condition following a multi-vehicle crash in Jurupa Valley late Tuesday night.

The four-vehicle collision was reported about 11:45 p.m. near the intersection of Van Buren Boulevard and 56th Street, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department stated on Twitter.

Four crash victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The victim’s identities will be released later by the coroner’s office.

One person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators trying to determine a cause for the crash said it was still unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors.

Van Buren Boulevard was expected to remain closed from Jurupa Road to Limonite Avenue until about 8 a.m., the Sheriff's Department stated.