3-Wheeled ‘Solo’ Electric Car, Carrying Just 1 Occupant, Aims to Change U.S. Driving Habits

A car dealership has opened up in Studio City for a company that sells new single-seat electric vehicle for about $16,000. Electra Meccanica, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, introduced the Solo in September 2016.

The one-person vehicle aims to change the way we think about driving, and it's getting a lot of attention.

KTLA's Steve Kuzj took a test drive in the car that many believe will change the electric vehicle market.

It's about a third of the size of a standard car.

"It makes everybody go, 'wow! I don't feel like I have a lot around me,'" Maccanica Director of Operations Anthony Luzi said. "Once you get in it, you feel as comfortable and safe as you could possibly imagine."

Luzi said the electric vehicle has a 100-mile range, and can keep up on the freeway, capable of reaching 85 miles per hour.

KTLA's Steve Kuzj said it felt very natural to drive, very easy. It has quick acceleration and feels a bit like a go-cart when turning.

Luzi said the single-passenger vehicle is exactly what our society needs right now, and noted that his company already has more than 20,000 reservations for the car.

"We think the sky's the limit because everybody realizes the advantages," Luzi said.