Driver Taken Into Custody on 101 Freeway After Pursuit in San Fernando Valley

A driver was taken into custody on the 101 Freeway during rush-hour traffic after a pursuit ended in the North Hollywood area on Thursday morning.

The chase -- involving a red sedan -- was on Burbank-area surface streets shortly before 9:50 a.m. when Sky5 first got over the incident.

It went on both the 101 and 170 freeways before the driver got back onto the Hollywood Freeway, driving toward a heavily traveled stretch of the Cahuenga Pass.

While on the 101, the driver could be seen weaving dangerously through congested traffic around 9:55 a.m., at times speeding down the shoulder of the freeway in an effort to evade law enforcement vehicles, Sky5 aerial video showed.

Soon after, a police vehicle performed a successful PIT maneuver on the vehicle near Lankershim Boulevard; other patrol SUVs surrounded the sedan, leaving the vehicle with nowhere to go.

The driver got out of the vehicle and surrendered to authorities just before 10 a.m. He was taken into custody and escorted to one of the law enforcement vehicles.

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison initially told KTLA officers were in pursuit of an assault with a deadly weapon suspect, and the chase began at Sepulveda and Burbank boulevards in Van Nuys.

He did not provide additional information about the initial incident.

It was also unclear when the chase started.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.