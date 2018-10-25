Author and motivational speaker Heather Monahan shares her tips on bouncing back and reinventing yourself with anchors Lu Parker, Glen Walker and Kaj Goldberg on the KTLA News at 11a.
Build Your Confidence With Author Heather Monahan
Author Heather Monahan on Self-Confidence
