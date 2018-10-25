Car Crashes Into Fountain Valley Prosthetics Company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A driver lost control of her vehicle and crashed through the storefront of a prosthetics building in Fountain Valley on Thursday.

Police arrived around 1 p.m. near Harbour Boulevard and Heil Avenue in Fountain Valley on a report of a crash. Officers found a black Mercedes had crashed into the storefront of an office for F.V. Orthotics & Prosthetics.

The 71-year-old driver was uninjured, but three people inside the building were taken to a hospital for treatment.

"Preliminarily, there was a couple of people that were pinned inside the building from the car. We contacted the driver; the driver is being cooperative with our investigation. We do not suspect DUI," Mike Parsons with the Fountain Valley Police Department said. "Perhaps her foot slipped and she drove into the front of the business. Preliminary reports are that injuries are somewhat minor, and they were transported for precautionary reasons to an area hospital."

Firefighters said two of those victims were "partially pinned" between the car and a wall.

A witness told KTLA it looked like the 71-year-old driver was trying to park when she accidentally lost control.

Parsons said some employees from nearby businesses got out of their offices as a safety precaution until the building can be inspected for possible structural damage.