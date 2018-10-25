Device Sent to Rep. Maxine Waters in South L.A. Contained Explosives, Officials Confirm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A device sent to Rep. Maxine Waters and found at a South Los Angeles mail facility Wednesday contained explosive materials, but authorities are still trying to determine whether it actually could have exploded, law enforcement sources said Thursday.

FBI officials said the device was similar to those recovered in New York, Washington, D.C., and elsewhere, which consisted of a plastic pipe containing shrapnel and a pyrotechnic material. The makeshift pipe bombs were sent to high-profile political targets, including former President Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Waters (D-Los Angeles) also was sent a suspicious package destined for her Washington office that was intercepted at a Maryland mail facility.

Law enforcement sources said experts were studying the various devices Thursday to determine how they were made and whether they were capable of being detonated.

