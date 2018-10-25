Gang Member Sought in Series of Armed Robberies in Montebello

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police asked the public for help Wednesday in their search for a man suspected in a series of recent armed robberies.

Investigators believe 22-year-old Daniel Joseph Macias is responsible for at least four armed robberies, including one captured on surveillance video at Tam’s Burgers in the 3200 block of West Beverly Boulevard in Montebello.

The video taken just before 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 shows a man with a skeleton mask and black hoodie sweatshirt walk into the restaurant and approach the counter.

The robber then shows there is a gun in his hand and points to his pocket. The employee hands over some cash and the man flees the restaurant.

Video outside the business showed the robber run to a waiting SUV, which pulls away as he is getting inside.

Investigators believe the SUV was stolen from a woman who was attacked in her apartment complex parking lot on Oct. 19.

The victim identified Macias as the person who hit her with a handgun and took her backpack, the Montebello Police Department stated in a news release.

When the victim left the hospital, she realized her 2009 Volkswagen had been stolen.

Macias was described as a light-skinned, male Hispanic with a full head of hair. He stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, according to the news release.

Macias is a member of the LOTT gang based in East Los Angeles. He frequents East Los Angeles, Montebello and San Bernardino County areas.

Authorities have recovered the vehicle used in the robberies but have not found Macias.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with additional information was asked to call police at 323-887-1256.