× Highland Man Killed in Redlands Head-On Crash

A Highland man died Wednesday after an SUV crossed over into opposing traffic and struck his car head-in, authorities said.

The crash took place about 6:40 p.m. on Alabama Street, near River Bluff Avenue, the Redlands Police Department said in a written statement.

“A Chevrlolet Suburban was traveling north on Alabama Street when the vehicle drifted over the center line, clipping a southbound Nissan SUV before hitting a Ford Fusion head-on,” the statement said.

Paramedics pronounced the driver of the Ford dead at the scene. His identity was not released pending positive identification and notification of his family by coroner’s officials. Police initially described him as a 68-year-old Highland man.

Firefighters had to free the driver of Suburban and a woman riding as a passenger from the wreckage, police said. The driver, a 73-year-old San Bernardino man, and his 57-year-old passenger suffered injuries described as “moderate to major.”

No one inside the Nissan was hurt, officials added.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.